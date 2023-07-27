Trends :Weather TodayManipur NewsSeema Haider PM ModiI.N.D.I.A
Home » India » Mamata Banerjee Says Visit of INDIA Coalition MPs to Manipur 'Will Do Good'

Mamata Banerjee Says Visit of INDIA Coalition MPs to Manipur 'Will Do Good'

The two women are alleged to have been sexually assaulted before being set free by a mob

Advertisement

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: July 27, 2023, 19:49 IST

New Delhi, India

Speaking at the assembly, Banerjee said she had also sought permission from the Centre for a visit to Manipur, but it was denied. (File: PTI)
Speaking at the assembly, Banerjee said she had also sought permission from the Centre for a visit to Manipur, but it was denied. (File: PTI)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said the proposed visit of MPs of opposition coalition INDIA to ethnic strife-hit Manipur “will do good".

Speaking at the assembly, Banerjee said she had also sought permission from the Centre for a visit to Manipur, but it was denied.

“A team of INDIA is visiting Manipur. It’ll do good. Let them go and see the situation themselves, talk to the people there, and listen to them. I had written to them (Centre) to allow me to go, but I was not given permission," she said.

A team of INDIA alliance MPs will be visiting Manipur on July 29-30 to understand the current situation there.

Advertisement

Ethnic violence broke out in Manipur nearly three months ago, killing over 160 people since then, and injuring hundreds.

top videos
  • Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's Run At Box Office Will Be A Test For Ranveer Singh & His Stardom

    • The violence erupted on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

    Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Saurabh VermaSaurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for new...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: July 27, 2023, 18:48 IST
    last updated: July 27, 2023, 19:49 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App