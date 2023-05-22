MHADA Lottery 2023: Over 4,000 Flats Up For Sale in Mumbai; Check Eligibility, How to Apply

MHADA LOTTERY 2023 MUMBAI: The Mumbai Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has rolled out the lottery application process for the sale of 4,083 flats. The lottery will take place through MHADA’s revamped Computerised Lottery System which uses the latest technology to ensure transparency in the process. Version 2.0 of the computerised lottery rules is aimed to make the application easy and secure for buyers.

The entire process will be completed online right from registration, submission of documents, eligibility, online lottery distribution, and payment for the flat. MHADA has appealed to interested buyers to stay alert from fraudsters who may dupe them on the pretext of getting them a guaranteed flat. Buyers are advised to only refer to MHADA’s lottery portal – housing.mhada.gov.in, mhada.gov.in

Mhada Lottery 2023 Mumbai: Date

The application process for the lottery will be live till 6 PM on June 26. The online deposit payment through debit/ credit card will also conclude on the same date. However, payments through RTGS NEFT may be through June 28 till the baking hours. The draft link of applicants will be published on July 4 following which any objection can be raised till July 7. With the final list of applications being released on July 12, the lottery will be drawn at the Rang Sharda Auditorium, Bandra West on July 18. The entire drawing process will be streamed online.

Mhada Lottery 2023 Mumbai: Available Homes

The lottery draw will have a total of 4083 flats which include 2790 flats for the economically weaker Section, 1034 for low-income groups and 139 for the middle-income groups. Additionally, there are 120 flats for high-income groups. The lottery will have flats with prices ranging from Rs 34 lakh to Rs 4 crore for different sizes and areas.

Mhada Lottery 2023 Mumbai: Income Groups

The classification of income groups has been done basis on population. For areas with a population of over 10 lakh, the composition of income groups is: economically weaker section ( Rs 6 lakh), lower income group (Rs 9 lakh), middle-income group (Rs 12 lakh), higher income group ( over Rs 12 lakh) For the rest of the Maharashtra category, the cutoff annual income remains unchanged for the middle and high-income groups. For economically weaker sections and low-income groups, the cut-off is lowered by Rs 1.5 lakh.

Mhada Lottery 2023 Mumbai: Locations

MHADA’s available 4082 flat area available in Pahari - Goregaon West, Mahavir Nagar - Kandivali West, Old Magathane - Borivali East, Gavanpada - Mulund East, PMGP Mankhurd, Malvani - Malad West, Unnatnagar - Goregaon West, Juhu, Andheri West, Wadala West, Tardeo, Lower Parel, Shimpoli - Kandivali West and Tunga - Powai. Andheri East, Antop Hill, Kannamwar Nagar, Lokmanya Nagar - Dadar, Antop Hill - Wadala, Siddharth Nagar - Goregaon West, Tilak Nagar - Chembur, Chandivali - Powai, Gaikwad Nagar - Malad, Pratiksha Nagar - Sion, D N Nagar – Andheri West, Pant Nagar - Ghatkopar, Charkop - Kandivali West, Shahkar Nagar - Chembur, Byculla.

MHADA Lottery 2023: How To Apply

To apply for the MHADA lottery 2023, applicants must first register on the official website www.mhada.gov.in/en. All applicants must create a ‘Username’ on the portal. Applicants must ‘Select the lottery and scheme’. The final step is to make an online payment for the lottery registration through net banking. Applicants will have to pay a lottery registration fee depending upon their income group.

Applicants must meet all of the criteria listed below in order to participate in the MHADA lottery scheme.

MHADA Lottery 2023: List of Documents

Aadhaar card

Birth certificate

Domicile Certificate of Maharashtra

Eligible driving license

PAN card

Bank account details

Passport

School leaving Certificate

Voter ID Card

The applicants are required to submit their PAN card, Aadhaar card and residence proof. Applicants belonging to economically weaker sections will have to furnish the relevant certificate. The draw is expected to take place next month. Winners of the lottery will have to report to the MHADA office to take possession of the flat after payment of the balance amount.