Micro Art Maestro: Telangana Teacher's Extraordinary Talent Takes Center Stage

Udepu Rajinikanth, a micro-artist by passion and a teacher by profession, believes that art is an integral part of life. He considers his existence incomplete without the beauty of art. Despite his dedication to teaching, Rajinikanth never forgets his artistic inclinations and incorporates them into his profession.

Over time, he has developed a passion for teaching and skillfully manages both his job and his artistic pursuits.

Rajinikanth hails from Madaka village in Odela Mandal, Peddapalli district. He has skillfully created a model of the “Telangana Martyrs Stupa" on a small chalk piece. Using the intricate technique of sculpting art and working diligently for approximately three hours, he meticulously carved the stupa, measuring 2.7 cm in height and 7 mm in width, using a razor pin. On the special occasion of Telangana state formation day, Rajinikanth expressed the magnificence of Telangana through his unique art form, honoring the martyrs of the region.

Previously, he skillfully carved the stupa of Telangana martyrs on a chalk piece measuring 4 cm in height. Similarly, he also crafted a stupa of the martyrs on a soap, with a height of 6.5 cm, using a razor pin. Additionally, he engraved the portrait of KCR, receiving numerous praises, on a chalk piece that stands 4.8 cm tall.

Furthermore, Rajinikanth showcased his dedication to his home state by creating English letters representing Telangana on a pencil granite. Recently, he gave tribute to the grandeur of his state on “Telangana Independence Day" by meticulously crafting a 31 cm tall “Telangana Bonala Shaktam".