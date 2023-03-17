Miffed Over Being Fired, Cleaner Pours Acid on 15 Cars in Noida Society; Arrested

Irked on being fired by over a dozen households, a car cleaner working in a group housing society in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida allegedly damaged around 15 vehicles with acid in order to take ‘revenge’ on vehicle owners who sacked him.

The incident took place at Maxblis White House society in Noida’s Sector 75 on Wednesday. The 25-year-old accused was booked under Section 427 (mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after car owners lodged a complaint against him, police said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Ramraj, has been arrested, police said, adding that he was later produced in a local court which sent him to jail.

“Accused Ramraj worked as a car cleaner in the society. Some of the residents who had engaged his service were not happy with the quality of his work so they decided to relieve him. However, on Wednesday, he reached the society and damaged around a dozen cars by pouring acid on them," Sector 113 police station SHO Jitendra Singh told PTI.

Sector 75 falls under Sector 113 police station limits.

The owners of the damaged cars found out through CCTV footage that it was Ramraj who was behind the act but he had fled the society after the incident, which took place around 9.15 am, Singh said.

Later, the society’s security officer tracked the accused and brought him back while the apartment owners’ association also took cognizance of the matter and lodged a police complaint, the SHO said.

“When questioned, the accused told the police that someone handed over the acid to him but he could not explain the situation and made vague claims with discrepancies in his statements," Singh said.

According to residents, the accused had been working in the society since 2016.

“About a week ago, some residents decided to fire him because they were not happy with his work… On Wednesday morning around 9.15 am, the security in charge saw him pouring acid on nearly 15 cars parked in the basement. These cars were owned by those who had sacked him," Sanjay Pandit, vice-president of the society’s Apartment Owner’s Association said, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

(With PTI inputs)

