Minor Girl Abducted, Raped for 3 Months in UP's Deoria

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped for three months by a man here, police said on Wednesday. The girl was rescued from Deoria on August 26 while the 27-year-old accused was arrested on Tuesday, they said.

On May 29, the girl accompanied her mother to the court in Kotwali area of Ballia city. She was lured and taken away by Markandeya Yadav alias Sonu, who belongs to the same village as the victim, police said. On the complaint of the girl’s mother, a case was registered against the accused under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on August 2 last year.