Trends :Mumbai Mira Road MurderWrestler ProtestIndira Gandhi Assassination Odisha Train AccidentCyclone Biparjoy
Home » India » Minor Girl Falls into 300-feet Deep Borewell in MP Village; Rescue Ops on

Minor Girl Falls into 300-feet Deep Borewell in MP Village; Rescue Ops on

The girl is currently stuck at a depth of 20 feet, an official said, adding that the incident occurred at Mugavali village in the afternoon.

Advertisement

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: June 06, 2023, 18:34 IST

Sehore, India

The rescue operation is on with the help of JCB machines under the supervision of senior officials, he said. (Photo: PTI)
The rescue operation is on with the help of JCB machines under the supervision of senior officials, he said. (Photo: PTI)

A two-and-a-half-year-old girl fell into a 300-feet deep borewell in a field in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district on Tuesday and efforts are on to rescue her, police said.

The girl is currently stuck at a depth of 20 feet, an official said, adding that the incident occurred at Mugavali village in the afternoon.

The rescue operation is on with the help of JCB machines under the supervision of senior officials, he said.

Advertisement

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who belongs to Sehore district, took cognisance of the incident and directed officials to ensure that the girl is pulled out safely.

Officials of the Chief Minister’s Office are also in touch with the district authorities, it was stated.

top videos
  • Adipurush Final Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti's Film Is High On Action, Low On VFX & We're At A Deadlock
  • Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Success With Media, Share Anecdotes
  • Bigg Boss OTT 2 To Stream From June 17, With Salman Khan As Host | Sooraj Pancholi To Participate?
  • Lust Stories 2 Teaser: Can Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia Outdo Kiara, Vicky's Chemistry From Part 1?
  • Bare Minimum Monday: The New Workplace Trend That Has Left Internet Divided | All You Need To Know

    • Further details are awaited.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Saurabh VermaSaurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for new...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: June 06, 2023, 18:34 IST
    last updated: June 06, 2023, 18:34 IST
    Read More