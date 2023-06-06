Minor Girl Falls into 300-feet Deep Borewell in MP Village; Rescue Ops on

A two-and-a-half-year-old girl fell into a 300-feet deep borewell in a field in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district on Tuesday and efforts are on to rescue her, police said.

The girl is currently stuck at a depth of 20 feet, an official said, adding that the incident occurred at Mugavali village in the afternoon.

The rescue operation is on with the help of JCB machines under the supervision of senior officials, he said.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who belongs to Sehore district, took cognisance of the incident and directed officials to ensure that the girl is pulled out safely.

Officials of the Chief Minister’s Office are also in touch with the district authorities, it was stated.