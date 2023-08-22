Trends :Chandrayaan 3BRICS SummitPragyan RoverISROHimachal Pradesh Rains
Minor Girl Sexually Assaulted by Neighbour in Delhi’s Lodhi Colony

The 50-year-old accused is the neighbour of the caller. The counsellor from DCW was called and she had interaction with the child and mother

PTI

Last Updated: August 22, 2023, 20:31 IST

New Delhi, India

A case under the IPC sections 376 AB (punishment for rape on a woman under twelve years of age) and 342 (wrongful confinement) and the POCSO Act was registered and the accused has been apprehended. (Representative File)

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her neighbour in south Delhi’s Lodhi Colony area, police said on Tuesday.

On Monday around 2.20 am, a PCR call was received at Lodhi Colony police station regarding the sexual assault of a girl. The call was made by the victim’s mother, a senior police officer said.

    • The 50-year-old accused is the neighbour of the caller. The counsellor from DCW was called and she had interaction with the child and mother. Both have levelled allegations regarding sexual assault on Sunday, the officer said.

    A case under the IPC sections 376 AB (punishment for rape on a woman under twelve years of age) and 342 (wrongful confinement) and the POCSO Act was registered and the accused has been apprehended, police added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

