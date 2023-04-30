Trends :Ludhiana Gas LeakMann ki Baat 100th Episode Wrestlers' ProtestAtiq AhmedMumbai Sea Link
Home » India » Minor Girl Sexually Assaulted in Delhi, Juvenile Accused Detained

Minor Girl Sexually Assaulted in Delhi, Juvenile Accused Detained

The police said the nine-year-old girl was playing in the street on Saturday when the juvenile accused took her to a vacant house near a park close to his residence and allegedly sexually assaulted her

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: April 30, 2023, 14:34 IST

New Delhi, India

A case under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered and the juvenile accused was apprehended.(Representational Image/ANI)
A case under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered and the juvenile accused was apprehended.(Representational Image/ANI)

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a boy in east Delhi’s Kalyanpuri area, police said on Sunday. The juvenile accused has been detained in connection with the alleged incident, which took place on Saturday, they said.

A complaint regarding the assault was lodged at Kalyanpuri police station late on Saturday.

The police said the victim was playing in the street on Saturday when the accused took her to a vacant house near a park close to his residence and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The victim returned home and narrated the incident to her parents, who took her to a hospital, a senior police officer said.

Her medical examination was conducted at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital where the doctors confirmed the assault, the police said. She was also counselled by a childcare counsellor.

A case under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered and the juvenile accused was apprehended, the senior officer said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: April 30, 2023, 14:34 IST
last updated: April 30, 2023, 14:34 IST
