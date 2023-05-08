Trends :Kerala Boat TragedyCyclone MochaShraddha Walkar MurderManipur ViolenceNEET UG 2023
Assembly Elections 2023 Exit Poll Results
Detailed Exit Poll Resutls

  • Karnataka

    AXIS MY INDIA

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    62-80122-14020-250-3
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    MATRIZE

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    79-94103-11825-332-5
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    JAN KI BAAT

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    94-11791-10614-240-2
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    P-MARQ

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    85-10094-10824-322-6
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    CGS

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    11486213
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    ETG

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    85113233
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    C-VOTER

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    83-95100-11221-292-6
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    RAJNEETI

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    10092311
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    CNX

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    80-90110-12020-241-3
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    POLSTRAT

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    88-9899-10921-260-4
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    TODAY'S CHANAKYA

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    92120120
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    POLL OF POLLS

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    92107232
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)
    • Home » India » Minor Girl's Naked Body With Eyes Gouged Out, Injury on Private Parts Found in UP’s Kannauj

    Minor Girl's Naked Body With Eyes Gouged Out, Injury on Private Parts Found in UP’s Kannauj

    Superintendent of Police Kunwar Anupam Singh said that four teams have been constituted to arrest those involved in the crime

    Advertisement

    Published By: Arpita Raj

    PTI

    Last Updated: May 08, 2023, 19:33 IST

    Kannauj, India

    The body of the girl has been sent for a post-mortem, the SP said.(Representational image/PTI)
    The body of the girl has been sent for a post-mortem, the SP said.(Representational image/PTI)

    The body of a missing seven-year-old girl with her eyes gouged out and injury marks on her private parts were found in a field here, police said on Monday.

    The minor had gone missing from a wedding function three days ago and her body was found in a naked condition in a field in the Talgram area on Sunday, they said.

    The family members of the girl have alleged rape before the murder, they said.

    Superintendent of Police Kunwar Anupam Singh said that four teams have been constituted to arrest those involved in the crime.

    Advertisement

    The body of the girl has been sent for a post-mortem, the SP said.

    Read all the Latest India News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here

    RELATED NEWS

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Arpita RajArpita Raj works at the 'Breaking News Desk' and covers general, national, and i...Read More

    first published: May 08, 2023, 19:33 IST
    last updated: May 08, 2023, 19:33 IST
    Read More