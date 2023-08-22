Minor Jailed Since September 2022 for Facebook Comments on Hindu Goddess Granted Bail

The Allahabad High Court recently granted bail to a minor accused for posting comments against a Hindu goddess on his Facebook account.

The bench of Justice Subhash Vidyarthi noted that though the accused was a minor, he was languishing in jail since September 27, 2022.

The court was dealing with the bail application filed by the accused, Vishwajeet. He sought bail in a case registered under Sections 298, 505(i)(c) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 67, Information Technology Act.

According to Section 298 of the Indian Penal Code, deliberately offending someone’s religious sentiments through words, sounds, gestures, or objects can result in a maximum penalty of one year’s imprisonment, a fine, or both, whereas Section 505(i)(c) of IPC says if a statement creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes is made in any place of worship or in any assembly engaged in the performance of religious worship or religious ceremonies, it shall be punished with imprisonment which may extend up to five years and will also be liable to fine.

Advertisement

The First Information Report (FIR) in the case had been lodged on September 27, 2022 where the accused had been named for posting comments against a goddess on his Facebook account.

The allegations were that the accused had outraged the religious feelings of the Hindu community.

Along with the bail application, the accused filed a supplementary affidavit in which a photocopy of his high school certificate-cum-marksheet was attached. In the affidavit, the date of birth of the accused was mentioned as January 7, 2006.