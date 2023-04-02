Home » India » Minor Murdered, Body Chopped into Pieces in Rajasthan's Udaipur; 1 Arrested

Minor Murdered, Body Chopped into Pieces in Rajasthan's Udaipur; 1 Arrested

According to police, the possibility of the nine-year-old girl being raped before the murder has not been ruled out and accused Kamlesh, a school dropout, is being interrogated

The girl was missing since March 29. Her chopped body parts were found at an abandoned house in Mavli area on Saturday night. (Representational Photo: Shutterstock)
A 20-year-old man allegedly murdered a minor girl, chopped her body into pieces and stuffed them in plastic bags here, police said on Sunday.

The girl was missing since March 29. Her chopped body parts were found at an abandoned house in Mavli area on Saturday night, they said.

Some local residents had complained of a foul smell emanating from the abandoned house, police said, adding that the victim lived in the same neighbourhood.

Superintendent of Police Vikas Sharma said the accused resided near the victim’s house.

