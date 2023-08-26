Minor's Father, Two Brothers Hack Her to Death in UP's Kaushambi

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly hacked to death with an axe by her father and two brothers here on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place in her Muzaffarpur Tikri village in the Sarai Akil area, they added.

The victim, Preeti, used to frequently talk to a man from the same village over the phone despite her family members objecting to it, the police said.

Irked by Preeti’s refusal to stop speaking to the man, her father Manrakhan Singh and two brothers Radheshyam Singh and Ghanshyam Singh allegedly killed her with an axe on Saturday, they added.