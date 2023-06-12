Mira Road Murder: Accused Bought 'Nilgiri Oil' to Cover Foul Smell, Took Pictures of Body

The accused, Manoj Sane, who killed and chopped his ‘live-in partner’ Saraswati Vaidya in Mumbai’s Mira Road, allegedly took pictures of the body after committing the murder. He also cut the victim’s long hair and took pictures.

One of the sisters of Vaidya got emotional after seeing the picture of her long hair that the accused had cut and kept on the kitchen’s platform of their flat saying Vaidya “loved her long hair", Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Police said.

Three out of Vaidya’s four sisters recorded their statements with the police. Police will send DNA samples of Vaidya and her close relatives to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) on Monday.

According to an ANI report, Vaidya’s sisters have urged the cops to make a strong case against the accused so that he gets the maximum punishment.

In a new revelation, police stated that Sane took pictures of Vaidya’s body after committing the murder and googled information about how to dispose of it.

Quoting a senior officer of the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate, a Hindustan Times report said that Sane is repeatedly changing his statement during interrogation.

After committing the murder on June 4, Sane bought an electric wood cutter (chainsaw) from a local hardware shop and used it to chop the body parts. When the chain of the woodcutter came off during use, he took it for repair at the same shop.

Sane further googled how to avoid the foul smell emanating from a corpse and brought five bottles of Nilgiri oil from a nearby shop.