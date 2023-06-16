Trends :Manipur ViolenceJunagadh ViolenceBurqa RowCyclone BiparjoyReligious Conversion
Home » India » Mira Road Murder: Manoj Sane Bought Poison 15 Days before Killing Saraswati Vaidya, Say Officers

Mira Road Murder: Manoj Sane Bought Poison 15 Days before Killing Saraswati Vaidya, Say Officers

"Sane planned the murder. He either slow-poisoned or poisoned her to death before chopping her into pieces," sources say. He also clicked a picture of her body and saved it on his phone. He said he used to look at it whenever he thought of Vaidya

Advertisement

Reported By: Yesha Kotak

CNN-News18

Last Updated: June 16, 2023, 13:20 IST

Mumbai, India

Mira Road murder case: Photo of accused Manoj Sane (left) who allegedly killed his live-in partner Saraswati Vaidya and chopped her body into pieces. (File image: News18)
Mira Road murder case: Photo of accused Manoj Sane (left) who allegedly killed his live-in partner Saraswati Vaidya and chopped her body into pieces. (File image: News18)

As the police custody of Manoj Sane, 56, the accused in the murder of his live-in partner Saraswati Vaidya at their Mira Road home, ends on Friday, police investigation has now thrown light on the possible cause.

While Sane tried to mislead the police by stating that Vaidya committed suicide by consuming poison or even that he was suffering from HIV, investigating officers have rubbished the claims, stating they believe the murder was planned.

ALSO READ | Mira Road Murder: Statements of 20 Persons Recorded So Far, Say Police

Advertisement

Investigators have discovered that Sane purchased poison from a store in Borivali 15 days before the murder, sources told CNN-News18 on Thursday.

The chopped, pressure-cooked, and roasted body parts of the 32-year-old woman were found in their seventh-floor rented apartment in Mira Road area of Maharashtra’s Thane district.

The police now believe that the murder was planned. “Sane would have either slow-poisoned her or poisoned her to death before chopping her body into pieces," said an official.

Sources said they found 13 pieces of Vaidya’s body at their residence, with most of the body parts finely chopped. When the police reached their home, a part of Vaidya’s leg, too, was found. Sources also said that this was the reason Sane was floating the suicide theory.

Considering he has boiled her body parts, it would be difficult to substantiate this theory of poison in forensic examinations, they said.

Advertisement

Vaidya’s remains were sent for post-mortem to the state-run JJ Hospital. DNA samples of Vaidya’s sisters were also collected to aid the process. The remains of Vaidya’s body were handed over to her sisters to perform her last rites. “After the post-mortem and DNA analysis, the body parts of Vaidya were handed over to her sisters on Monday," an official said.

ALSO READ | Will ‘Getting into Murderer’s Mind’ Help? Options in Mira Road Case as Boiled Body Makes Probe Difficult

Advertisement
top videos
  • Taapsee Pannu Has A Different Take On Priyanka Chopra's 'Bollywood Camps' Remark & We Sort Of Agree
  • Adipurush In Theatres: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon Starrer Gets Polarising Reviews But Promises Big opening
  • Alia, Katrina, Vicky Catch Up | 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' Release Gets Delayed | Kapil's First Vlog
  • Vijay Varma & Tamannaah Bhatia Are In Love & 'Happy' | DYK Tammy Broke Her No-Kiss Policy For Him?
  • Nawazuddin Siddiqui, 49, Kisses 21-YO Avneet Kaur In Tiku Weds Sheru; Internet Cringes, So Do We

    • Sane and Vaidya often fought as he kept meeting women through dating apps, said sources. Investigators suspect that he killed Vaidya because of these fights.

    Police added that Sane had clicked a picture of Vaidya’s body and saved it in his phone gallery. When asked why he had kept her picture, Sane had said he used to look at it whenever he thought of Vaidya.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Yesha KotakYesha Kotak, Special Correspondent, CNN-News18, specialises in crime, court and ...Read More

    first published: June 16, 2023, 10:30 IST
    last updated: June 16, 2023, 13:20 IST
    Read More