Mira Road Murder: Manoj Sane Bought Poison 15 Days before Killing Saraswati Vaidya, Say Officers

As the police custody of Manoj Sane, 56, the accused in the murder of his live-in partner Saraswati Vaidya at their Mira Road home, ends on Friday, police investigation has now thrown light on the possible cause.

While Sane tried to mislead the police by stating that Vaidya committed suicide by consuming poison or even that he was suffering from HIV, investigating officers have rubbished the claims, stating they believe the murder was planned.

Investigators have discovered that Sane purchased poison from a store in Borivali 15 days before the murder, sources told CNN-News18 on Thursday.

The chopped, pressure-cooked, and roasted body parts of the 32-year-old woman were found in their seventh-floor rented apartment in Mira Road area of Maharashtra’s Thane district.

The police now believe that the murder was planned. “Sane would have either slow-poisoned her or poisoned her to death before chopping her body into pieces," said an official.

Sources said they found 13 pieces of Vaidya’s body at their residence, with most of the body parts finely chopped. When the police reached their home, a part of Vaidya’s leg, too, was found. Sources also said that this was the reason Sane was floating the suicide theory.

Considering he has boiled her body parts, it would be difficult to substantiate this theory of poison in forensic examinations, they said.

Vaidya’s remains were sent for post-mortem to the state-run JJ Hospital. DNA samples of Vaidya’s sisters were also collected to aid the process. The remains of Vaidya’s body were handed over to her sisters to perform her last rites. “After the post-mortem and DNA analysis, the body parts of Vaidya were handed over to her sisters on Monday," an official said.

