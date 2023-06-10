Mira Road Murder: 'Forgetful' Accused Wrote Porn Sites' Names on Paper, Claims Victim Got 'Angry'

Sarawasti Vaidya, 32-year-old Mira Road resident killed and chopped into pieces, “quarreled" with her live-in partner about him not being able keep her “happy and satisfied". Manoj Ramesh Sane reportedly frequented pornographic sites, and since he could not remember names of the sites, he noted down names of seven-eight porn sites on a paper. The deceased apparently would also get enraged when the accused, Sane, would “look at any other woman".

The new details emerged after police sources told Indian Express about the browsing history of 56-year-old Sane and his latest admission. Police has also seized the paper where Sane had scribbled porn sites. The report quoted the sources as saying that the accused admitted about Vaidya complaining to him about ‘not being satisfied’.

Besides the pornographic sites, the police investigation into the gruesome murder has revealed that Sane searched the internet for ways to dispose of a body.

According to the IE report, when scanning his phone, the police scrolled through his browsing history and found that on June 4, the day he allegedly killed Vaidya, he searched for ideas on how to ensure that a body doesn’t start decomposing and smelling.

Police had earlier revealed that the accused had chopped Vaidya’s copy using a tree cutter and boiled the body parts to prevent a foul smell. DCP Jayant Bajbale of Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai Virar commissionerate, had said that Sane was “influenced" by Shraddha Walkar-Aaftab Poonawala murder case.

While Poonawala, a food blogger, used a refrigerator to store the chopped body parts of his live-in partner, Sane reportedly purchased five bottles of nilgiri (eucalyptus) oil to delay the body’s decomposition.

The 56-year-old murder accused’s attempts, however, failed as the emanating from the chopped body triggered alarm among the neighbours and they reported the matter to police.

Where All Have Sane Thrown Vaidya’s Body Pieces

Since the case emerged, there have been many theories regarding Sane’s method of disposing of the chopped body parts. IE reported that Sane boiled the body pieces in a cooker and also roasted some of them to dispose the lot in a nullah nearby.

A TOI report, however, quoted sources as saying that the police suspect Sane may have disposed of some of the cooked body parts through the toilets as residents complained about choked toilets and drains. It said officers have begun opening the septic tanks of the building.

Residents also suspected that Sane may have fed some body parts of the stray dogs as he was lately seen feeding strays — something that he had not done before. However, police on Thursday said that the theory holds no merit.

Details on Saraswati Vaidya’s Personal Life

The victim has four sisters, and police said all of them grew up in Jankidevi Apte Anath Ashram in Ahmednagar. After attaining the age of 18, the Vaidya sisters left the orphanage, and later the three of them began living in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Saraswati moved to Borivali in the financial capital. She met Sane in 2013 while looking for a job.

According to the IE report, the Vaidya sisters initially lived in Aurangabad with her mother after their parents separated, but were admitted to an ashram after their mother’s death.

Police on Friday revealed that Saraswati and Sane had got married in a temple. The victim, however, would introduce Sane as her uncle because of their “age difference".

The IE report stated that the victim had failed in two subjects, hence could not clear the Class 10 exam and thus was unable to get a job. Sane promised to get her a job and also promised to marry her. They then shifted from Borivali to Mira Road.

A report in Times of India quoted an official from the orphanage as saying that Vaidya was handed over to them in 2001 as an orphan from Rahuri town in Ahmednagar district by the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). She appeared unsuccessfully in 2010 for her Class X examination, and after that she was repatriated to the CWC, the report stated.

The publication further mentioned that after about five years, Vaidya started intermittently visiting the Balikashram. “Whenever she came, Vaidya would tell the people her life was going on smoothly and that she was happy that she met her uncle in Mumbai," the official was quoted.

Saraswati Vaidya maintained she didn’t want to marry and that she was happy working and living with her uncle, the orphanage official said.

“We will match Saraswati Vaidya’s DNA with that of her siblings, and would hand over her body to them for the last rites," DCP Jayant Bajbale was quoted by IE. The sisters have sought strictest punishment for Sane.

Motive Behind Murder, Statement of Manoj Sane’s Relatives

According to the TOI report, there is no clarity on the motive behind the murder. While Sane has accepted fights over domestic issues, police is exploring the domestic violence angle as assault marks were found on portions of the limbs seized by the officers.

The TOI report stated that the police are probing if Sane would lock the flat door from outside when he left for work. The publication quoted neighbours as saying that while the door was mostly locked, they rarely saw Vaidya leave with Sane.

The police said they will record the statement of Sane’s relatives too, the report stated. The accused’s uncle, Madhukar Sane, who stays in Sane Residency, has reportedly told police that he did not know anything about Vaidya.

TOI report stated that Madhukar used to wave at the accused when he passed by the ration shop where he worked. Sane has a flat in the building which has been given on rent.