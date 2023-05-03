Miracle Bore Well: Telangana Farmer's Oasis in the Desert

In a time when many farmers struggle to access groundwater even with deep bore wells, a farmer in a remote Telangana village has been blessed with a continuous supply of water, flowing on its own without the intervention of an electric motor.

Kunta Ranga Reddy, a native of Govupalli village in Eturunagaram Mandal of Mulugu district, inherited several acres of fertile land from his ancestors 15 years ago.

Eager to make agriculture his livelihood but lacking nearby water sources, he decided to dig a bore well on his property and planned to install an electric motor to extract water. However, to everyone’s surprise, the groundwater began flowing continuously without any external force.

For the past 15 years, the water has flowed non-stop, irrigating as many as 15 acres of agricultural land. The abundant groundwater in the area, combined with the thick forests of Eturunagram, is believed to be the reason behind this continuous flow.

Ranga Reddy’s farm has now become a popular tourist attraction, with people from surrounding districts visiting to witness the remarkable bore well that functions without an electric motor.

