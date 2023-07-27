Miraculous Rescue: 65-Year-Old Man Survives Three Days Clinging to Rope in 60-Foot Well

In a heart-stopping incident that left the entire Erode district of Tamil Nadu in awe, a 65-year-old farm labourer from Gobichettipalayam was miraculously rescued after he was trapped in a 60-foot deep well for three days.

The gripping tale unfolded in the remote area of Ranganathapuram, where Palanichamy had gone to visit a relative.

After accidentally falling into the well, Palanichamy’s desperate screams for help went unheard in the isolated location. Clinging on for dear life to a rope tied to the well’s electric motor, his struggle seemed endless.

However, luck was on his side when a group of farmers, grazing their cattle nearby, heard faint cries emanating from the depths of the well.

Acting swiftly, farmers alerted the Nambiur Fire Department, which promptly organized a rescue operation and managed to pull Palanichamy to safety using another rope.