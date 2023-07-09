Trends :West Bengal Panchayat ElectionWeather NewsElection FreebiesChandrayaan-3Delhi-Meerut E-way Accident
Home » India » Missing Girl’s Body Found Floating in Canal in UP’s Kannauj

Missing Girl’s Body Found Floating in Canal in UP’s Kannauj

A 19-year old girl who went missing while coming back from college was found dead in a canal, investigations underway

Advertisement

Published By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

IANS

Last Updated: July 09, 2023, 13:59 IST

Lucknow, India

The girl went missing on Friday afternoon and after finding her phone unreachable, her family informed the police.(Representative Image/ANI)
The girl went missing on Friday afternoon and after finding her phone unreachable, her family informed the police.(Representative Image/ANI)

The body of a 19-year-old girl, who had gone missing on Friday, was found floating in a canal in Kannauj .

The girl had gone missing while on her way back from college in the Tirwa area on Friday afternoon.

The girl, resident of a village under Thathia police station, was pursuing B.Sc at a women’s degree college in Tirwa area, police said.

“When she did not return home till noon, her family members tried to contact her on her mobile phone but to no avail," said a police official.

The girl’s parents contacted her friends, who said she had left for home after exam. The family members launched a search for her in the surrounding areas. When they failed to trace her, they informed the police. On Saturday, her body was found floating in a canal on the village outskirts.

Advertisement

Tirwa circle officer Shiv Pratap Singh and Thathia police station in-charge Vikram Singh reached the spot and initiated investigations.

top videos
  • Rikkie Valerie Kollé Scripts History, Becomes First-Ever Transgender Woman To Win Miss Netherlands
  • Barbie Vs Oppenheimer On July 21 Has Twitter In A Meltdown; Fans Remember Epic Bollywood Face-Offs
  • Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan Wows In Menacing Avatar; Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika, Nayanthara Impress
  • Bawaal Trailer: Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor's Film, With References To Hitler, Leaves Fans Confused
  • Ranveer, Deepika Get Clicked | Anushka Misses London Vacation With Virat | SPKK Continues To Shine

    • Police took the body into custody and have sent it for postmortem. They have interrogated a few suspects in this regard.

    “Investigations are underway and further action will be taken on the basis of a complaint and an autopsy report," said Shiv Pratap Singh.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)

    Follow us on

    first published: July 09, 2023, 13:53 IST
    last updated: July 09, 2023, 13:59 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App