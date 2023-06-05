‘Misuse of Manpower’: BSF Troops Travelled with Sheep, Ducks, Other Livestock on Special Train; Probe Ordered

In a rare instance of multiple lapses, sheep, goats, rabbits, ducks, dogs, birds and chicken were transported on a special train along with the Border Security Force (BSF) troops from Tripura to Jammu and Kashmir, according to officials.

They said it was “burdened with extra load" and increased the expense of the force. An inquiry into the matter has been sought.

“The inquiry will investigate into the circumstances under which following livestock were brought by 120 Battalion of BSF in special train from Fatikcherra in FTR HQ BSF Tripura to RS Pura under FTR HQ BSF Jammu, thereby burdening train with extra load which could have been avoided if prudent action was taken thus causing loss to exchequer as well as misuse of manpower and government resources," an official order accessed by News18 says.

Nearly 23 rabbits, 21 sheep, 20 chicken, eight birds, three dogs, two ducks and one goat were transported to Jammu through a train specially arranged for the troops.

An official aware of the incident told News18 that the livestock was supposed to be disposed off, but instead the troops loaded them on train after getting instructions from seniors. Sources said the battalion officers were asked not to bring the livestock, instead give/release/locate them to some other place.

The seniors were adamant to transport the livestock on train deploying additional manpower to load them, according to sources.

Additional manpower, which could have been used for “good purpose" was misused to maintain and rear the livestock, which amounts to “misuse of trained border men and lowering their dignity", the order to initiate an inquiry said.

The report of the inquiry was supposed to submitted by June 4.

News18 sought a reply from BSF spokesperson, who did not respond, while IG Jammu, heading the frontier, did not revert.

The paramilitary forces are provided with special trains for shifting a large number of troops from one state to the other. In places such as Jammu and Kashmir, the forces require multiple approvals for such arrangements. Highly trained BSF troops were deployed to guard the livestock inside the train.