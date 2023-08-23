Mizoram: 17 Workers Dead After Under-Construction Railway Bridge Collapses

At least 17 workers were killed and several others were injured after an under-construction railway bridge collapsed in Mizoram’s Sairang on Wednesday. The incident occurred around 10 am, about 21 km from Aizawl, while construction work was underway at the site.

Several labourers are feared trapped as over 35-40 people were reportedly present at the site when the incident occurred.

Seventeen bodies have been recovered from the debris so far… many others are still missing, a police officer said.

Rescue Op Underway

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident and said the rescue work is underway.

“Under construction railway over bridge at Sairang, near Aizawl collapsed today; at least 15 workers died: Rescue under progress. Deeply saddened and affected by this tragedy. I extend my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. Sending gratitude to the people who have come out in large numbers to help with rescue operations," the Chief Minister posted on X (formally Twitter).

Zoramthanga also posted a video of the incident, where the aftermath of the bridge collapse can be seen.

Ex Gratia Announced

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also forwarded his condolences to the people who lost their loved ones in the accident and announced Rs 2 Lakh ex gratia for the next of kin of each deceased and financial assistance of Rs 50,000 for people who are injured.

“Pained by the bridge mishap in Mizoram. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. Rescue operations are underway and all possible assistance is being given to those affected. An ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured," Prime Minister’s office posted on X.