The Tamil Nadu government is mounting a massive effort to woo industries to the state, with Chief Minister MK Stalin set to leave Chennai on May 23 for a tour of Singapore, Malaysia, Japan and the UK.

The Tamil Nadu government has announced that it will hold a Global Investors’ Meeting (GIM) in January 2024. Sources in the government said Stalin’s visit will focus on inviting global corporate leaders to participate in the summit.

The foundation for the Chief Minister’s visit was laid by the state industries department and the Guidance Bureau, who visited other countries and participated in workshops and meetings within India as well as abroad over the course of months.

US-based Cisco is geared to set up a manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu to make two of its highest volume products – switching networks and cutting-edge router platforms. The move is expected to create 1,200 jobs at the outset.

A senior executive of the company said work on the manufacturing facility is already underway and the first batch of products will begin to roll out within the next 12 months. The company said the manufacturing facility will cater to the growing demand from customers in India, with the aim of driving more than $1 billion in combined domestic production and exports in the coming years.

Unlocking Tamil Nadu’s potential through skilling has paved the way for world-class talent that is now making waves in the global fintech industry, said a Guidance Bureau official as Sagent Lending, a leading SAS firm, chose Chennai for its non-US headquarters.

Similarly, Gabriel India collaborates with Netherlands-based Inalfa Roof Systems to produce sunroofs in India. The companies will invest Rs 170 crore to establish a new manufacturing facility, Inalfa Gabriel Sunroof Systems, in Chennai.

Recently, Mitsubishi Electric India signed an MoU and the foundation stone was laid for its upcoming manufacturing facility in Origins by Mahindra in Tiruvallur. The Chief Minister was present when the MoU was signed.

“With an investment of Rs 1,891 crore and an employment potential for more than 2,000 people, this project is a testament to the growing trust and cooperation between these two economies," said an official of the Guidance Bureau.

“We have signed hundreds of MoUs since the present government took charge in May 2021. Out of these, more than 70% have started work on their projects. Some others have chosen land and will start work in the coming months," said an additional chief secretary.

“Tamil Nadu has enough land, water and power. It is also connected through air, land and sea. Therefore, it is easy for any investor to invest in the state," said the official.

Land is not a problem except in the western districts. “As of now, we have not less than 10,000 acres of land in the land bank. Apart from that we are looking at 45,000 acres of government land across the state to use it for industries. We have enough land," said the official.

Most of the investors are looking at land in and around Chennai and Coimbatore. “Even near Chennai we have land for setting up industries but in Coimbatore and nearby districts, we are finding it difficult to find land, and land in these areas are also very costly," said the official.