Moderate-intensity Earthquakes Shake Himachal's Lahaul and Spiti

No loss of life and property was reported in any part of the district, they said.

Two moderate-intensity, back-to-back earthquakes shook Lahaul and Spiti district in Himachal Pradesh, officials said on Thursday.

Two earthquakes of 3.2 and 3.1 magnitudes with a depth of 10 kilometres were reported at 9.30 pm and 11.07 pm on Wednesday, the meteorological department said.

Tribal Lahaul and Spiti falls in seismic zone 4, which is a high-damage-risk zone.