Moderate-intensity Earthquakes Shake Himachal's Lahaul and Spiti

Two moderate-intensity, back-to-back earthquakes shook Lahaul and Spiti district in Himachal Pradesh, officials said on Thursday.
No loss of life and property was reported in any part of the district, they said.
Two earthquakes of 3.2 and 3.1 magnitudes with a depth of 10 kilometres were reported at 9.30 pm and 11.07 pm on Wednesday, the meteorological department said.
Tribal Lahaul and Spiti falls in seismic zone 4, which is a high-damage-risk zone.
first published: July 13, 2023, 14:23 IST
last updated: July 13, 2023, 14:23 IST