Home » India » Moderate-intensity Earthquakes Shake Himachal's Lahaul and Spiti

Moderate-intensity Earthquakes Shake Himachal's Lahaul and Spiti

Two earthquakes of 3.2 and 3.1 magnitudes with a depth of 10 kilometres were reported at 9.30 pm and 11.07 pm on Wednesday, the meteorological department said

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: July 13, 2023, 14:23 IST

Shimla, India

No loss of life and property was reported in any part of the district(Representational image/Shutterstock)
Two moderate-intensity, back-to-back earthquakes shook Lahaul and Spiti district in Himachal Pradesh, officials said on Thursday.

No loss of life and property was reported in any part of the district, they said.

    Tribal Lahaul and Spiti falls in seismic zone 4, which is a high-damage-risk zone.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    About the Author

    Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

    first published: July 13, 2023, 14:23 IST
    last updated: July 13, 2023, 14:23 IST
