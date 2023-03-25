Modi Govt Decides to Reduce 'Disturbed Areas' Under AFSPA in Northeast: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has once again decided to decrease the jurisdiction of “disturbed areas" declared under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, or AFSPA, in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur.

In a series of tweets, Shah said this decision has been taken on account of significant improvement in the security situation in northeast India.

“A historic day for the Northeast! PM @narendramodi led GoI has once again decided to decrease the disturbed areas in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur under the AFSPA. This decision has been taken on account of significant improvement in the security situation in North-East India," he said.

Shah said for the first time in India’s history, Modi prioritised security, peace and development in the northeast and as a result of it, the region is now rapidly heading on the path of peace and development.

He expressed gratitude to the prime minister for bringing positive change in the lives of the people of the northeast and connecting the region with the “hearts of the rest of India".

“Congratulations to our sisters and brothers of the Northeast on this momentous occasion," Shah said.

The AFSPA gives armed forces personnel, operating in disturbed areas, sweeping powers to search, arrest, and to open fire if they deem it necessary for “the maintenance of public order".

An area or district is notified as a disturbed area under the AFSPA to facilitate the operations of the armed forces. PTI ACB AQS AQS

