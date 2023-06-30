Modi Govt is Proactive, it Takes Care of People Even Before They Face Any Problem: Nadda

BJP chief J P Nadda on Friday said the Narendra Modi-led government was proactive as it took care of people even before they faced any problems. Nadda was addressing a public meeting at Khargone in Madhya Pradesh on the completion of nine years of the Modi government.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is proactive. It takes care of people before they face any problems. It can be seen in central schemes like Ayushman Bharat, aimed at protecting their health, and the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana," he said.