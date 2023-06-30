Mohali RPG Attackers Detained in Canada, Had Procured Fake Portuguese Passports

In a breakthrough for agencies, Mohali RPG attack accused Satbir Singh aka Satta Naushehra and two of his associates have been detained at Canada airport.

CNN-News18 has learnt that Naushehra and his associates Jaswinder Singh @ Khattu and Parminder Singh @ Pattu Khehra — also wanted for the Sarhali police station attack — first travelled to Portugal where they procured fake Portuguese passports. They then reached England by taking a ferry route via France.

Later, the three travelled to Toronto, Canada, where they have been detained by immigration authorities.

Sources termed the detention a “big catch" and said agencies are expected to get more information from them soon.

The rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack at the Sarhali Police Station in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district on December 9 last year may have possibly been carried out by gangsters on behalf of a neighbouring agency, top Intel sources had earlier told CNN-News18.