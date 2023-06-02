'World Faced Attack as Islam Spread': What RSS Chief Bhagwat Said as He Highlighted Hindu-Muslim Unity

Highlighting the importance of Hindu-Muslim unity for India’s progress, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said that “some religions came from outside" and “we had wars with them" but now the “outsiders have gone" and those staying in the country are “our own". He added that it is “our collective responsibility" to change their thinking if there’s “any shortcoming".

Speaking at the valediction ceremony of the ‘Sangh Shiksha Varg’ (officers’ training camp for RSS cadres) in Nagpur on Thursday, Bhagwat said “Kuch sampraday bahar se aaye. Unko lane wale jo bahar se the, unke saath hamari ladaiyan hui. Lekin wo bahar wale toh chale gaye, sab andar wale hain (Some religions were from outside India, and we had wars with them. But the outsiders have gone. Now everyone is insider)."

“Still, there are people here under the influence (of outsiders) and they are our people…this has to be understood. If there is any shortcoming in their thinking, then reforming (them) is our responsibility," he added.

The RSS chief noted that “outsiders" have gone, but practice of Islam’s is secure here for centuries. Some people support the notion that there was no caste discrimination in India in the past, Bhagwat said, adding that one has to accept that “injustice (on account of the caste system) has taken place in our country."

The Sangh chief further said that we carry the glory of our ancestors, but we also have to repay the debts (of their mistakes). “…Because of our egos and the baggage of the past, we are afraid of being united. We feel if we involve ourselves with the worship of the motherland, which belongs to everyone, we will lose our identity. Who wants a different identity? There are no separate identities. Inside India, our separate identities are secure," he said.

Bhagwat also said that once upon a time, the entire world faced attacks as Islam spread from Spain to Mongolia. “Slowly and steadily, people awakened and defeated the attackers. This confined Islam to its own area… The vandals are gone, Islam is most secure here. This peaceful co-existence has been there for centuries," he added.