'Momentous Occasion': President Murmu on Successful Landing of Chandrayaan-3 on Moon

Congratulating ISRO scientists on the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon, President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said it is a momentous occasion which has made India proud.
In a video message after watching the live-telecast of Moon landing, the president said scientists have made history with the landing of Chandrayaan-3 which is an event that happens once in lifetime.
top videos
India Lands On Moon: Koi… Mil Gaya, Rocketry-The Nambi Effect & Other Space Films Made In India
"I congratulate ISRO, everybody involved in the Chandrayaan-3 mission and wish them greater accomplishments ahead," she said.
(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published: August 23, 2023, 19:45 IST
last updated: August 23, 2023, 21:50 IST