Money Laundering Case: ED Seizes Cars, Jewellery and Cash After Raids on Congress' Haryana MLA

Four luxury cars, jewellery worth Rs 14.5 lakh and Rs 4.5 lakh in cash have been seized after raids were conducted against the Congress’ Haryana MLA Dharam Singh Chhoker and companies “owned and controlled" by him as part of a money laundering case linked to alleged fraud with homebuyers, the ED said on Monday.

The action under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act came after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched searches against the Samalkha (Panipat) MLA and others on July 25, it said in a statement.

Eleven locations in Samalkha, Gurugram and Delhi belonging to Sai Aaina Farms Pvt Ltd (presently Mahira Infratech Pvt Ltd) and other group companies of Mahira Group “owned and controlled" by Chhoker and his family were raided.