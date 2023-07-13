Money Laundering Case: Nawab Malik's Bail Plea Rejected by Bombay HC

In a money laundering case, the Bombay High Court rejected the temporary medical bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik.

The Bombay High Court had earlier postponed its decision on the bail application of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik.

Malik was arrested on February 23, 2022 by the ED under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act (PMLA) in connection with a probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

Malik’s legal representatives, Amit Desai, Taraq Sayad, Kushal Mor, and Rohan Dakshini, filed the bail application on medical grounds, citing his chronic kidney disease as the reason.

A special court designated to hear cases related to the PMLA had in May last year refused to grant bail to Malik on medical grounds but permitted him to get admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

The 62-year-old politician had approached the high court seeking bail. He has denied the allegations levelled against him by the probe agency.