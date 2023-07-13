Trends :Chandrayaan 3 LaunchDelhi FloodsPM Modi France VisitBihar ProtestsMaharashtra Cabinet Expansion
Money Laundering Case: Nawab Malik's Bail Plea Rejected by Bombay HC

Money Laundering Case: Nawab Malik's Bail Plea Rejected by Bombay HC

Nawab Malik is in custody in connection with a money laundering case purportedly associated with fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his associates.

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: July 13, 2023, 11:02 IST

Mumbai, India

A bail request for Malik was made on medical grounds (File Photo)
In a money laundering case, the Bombay High Court rejected the temporary medical bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik.

The Bombay High Court had earlier postponed its decision on the bail application of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik.

Malik was arrested on February 23, 2022 by the ED under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act (PMLA) in connection with a probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

Malik’s legal representatives, Amit Desai, Taraq Sayad, Kushal Mor, and Rohan Dakshini, filed the bail application on medical grounds, citing his chronic kidney disease as the reason.

A special court designated to hear cases related to the PMLA had in May last year refused to grant bail to Malik on medical grounds but permitted him to get admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

The 62-year-old politician had approached the high court seeking bail. He has denied the allegations levelled against him by the probe agency.

    About the Author

    Abhro Banerjee

    first published: July 13, 2023, 10:52 IST
    last updated: July 13, 2023, 11:02 IST
