Money Laundering Case: SC Extends Satyendar Jain’s Interim Bail By 5 Weeks

The Supreme Court on Monday extended the interim bail granted to former Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain by five weeks, on medical grounds, in a money laundering case.
On July 10, the apex court again extended it until July 24.
It was contended before the top court that Jain has extreme health problems and has lost over 30 kg of weight.
In April, the Delhi High Court dismissed the bail pleas of Jain and his two aides in a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
The high court had said that Jain is an influential person and cannot be said to have satisfied the twin conditions for bail under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Jain has been in custody since May 30 last year. A trial court had on November 17, 2022, dismissed the AAP leader’s bail application.
(With IANS Inputs)