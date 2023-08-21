Moneycontrol Launches Campaign Capturing India’s Economic Growth Through Industry Stories

Moneycontrol.com has launched ‘Bullish on India’ campaign as the country emerges economically stronger after the sluggish growth due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The campaign aims to analyse the key drivers of India’s economic growth at the same time spread awareness about its unparalleled potential during global slowdown.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘guaranteeing’ India’s third spot in the world economy, the Moneycontrol campaign captures various facets of the country’s growth through a unique editorial series, which will see leading names from finance and policy.

The campaign has won accolades from both the India Inc and the government.

PM Modi posted on X, formerly Twitter, about the campaign on August 19, calling the Indian economy “a beacon of hope" amid the global slowdown. “With robust growth and resilient spirit, the future looks promising. Let us keep this momentum and ensure prosperity for 140 crore Indians!"

Minister of Commerce and Industries Piyush Goyal congratulated Moneycontrol and said “optimism is air and spirits are high, there is a newfound confidence in India". “Thank you, Moneycontrol for your support to this optimism. I am an optimist, I believe each one of you is equally optimistic, equally confident, equally ready and willing to fulfil your duties to make India the global superpower, make India amongst the top three economies of the world and ensure that every Indian has a better future. Our generations ahead will remember this generation as the people who created the India story," he also posted on X on August 20.