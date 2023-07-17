Monk Murder in Karnataka: Jain Community Protest at Jantar Mantar, Demands CBI Probe

Scores of people from the Jain community on Monday held a protest at Jantar Mantar here against the killing of a monk in Karnataka, demanding a CBI investigation into the incident.

Jain monk Acharya Shree Kamakumara Nandi Maharaj was found murdered in Belagavi district earlier this month. The butchered body parts were found in the well in Chikkodi taluk of the district.

Two persons were arrested for the crime, which police suspected was linked to a money dispute.

Addressing the people who had gathered at Jantar Mantar, Jain monk Charukirti Swami from Karnataka said that their protest was not against any political party and they want parties to come together and help them get justice in this case.

Another protester Jinendra Kumar Jain alleged there was no help from the Congress government in Karnataka. “We are protesting against Maharaj’s killing. We are here to demand justice for the entire Jain community," he said.

Participating in the protest, BJP Rajya Sabha Anil Jain demanded that there should be a CBI investigation into the gruesome murder, adding that monks and saints should be protected in the Congress-ruled Karnataka.

The search for missing Acharya Shree Kamakumara Nandi Maharaj in Belagavi district ended earlier this month with the recovery of his body parts from an open defunct borewell in a field at Katakabavi in Raibag taluk of the district.

Expressing shock over the death, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on July 8 said he has directed the police officials to investigate the matter thoroughly and ensure that the culprits are punished by the court.

Siddaramaiah has said strict action should be taken against the accused, even as his government ruled out the CBI probe.

Two men — Narayana Basappa Madi and Hassan Dalayath — have been arrested in the case. Police suspect that money-related matters were behind the killing.

The opposition BJP has been attacking the Congress government in the state since the incident.