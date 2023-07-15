Trends :Delhi FloodsChandrayaan-3Delhi Yamuna Bengaluru TrafficPM Modi in France
Home » India » Monsoon Back in Mumbai After A Few Days of Dry Spell; IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Some Areas

Monsoon Back in Mumbai After A Few Days of Dry Spell; IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Some Areas

IMD has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in several parts of the state including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad

Advertisement

Curated By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

News18.com

Last Updated: July 15, 2023, 09:08 IST

Mumbai, India

Traffic from Andheri subway was diverted to Vile Parle Bridge and SV road. (File: PTI)
Traffic from Andheri subway was diverted to Vile Parle Bridge and SV road. (File: PTI)

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Dhule and Sindhudurg for the next five days. It has also issues yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and some other districts of Maharashtra.

Mumbai received an increased volume of rainfall on Friday. Several areas recorded about 100mm of rainfall. Areas like Worli recorded rainfall at 86mm, Sandhurst Road received 102mm rain and Colaba recorded 92mm rainfall.

According to a issued by Mumbai’s Regional Meteorological Department, a few isolated areas of the city are expected to receive heavy rainfall over the next five days. It also predicted heavy to very rainfall in some isolated areas in Raigad and Ratnagiri.

Advertisement

Following the rainfall on Friday, several low-lying areas like the Andheri subway experienced waterlogging and flood-like situation on the roads. The Mumbai Traffic Police also tweeted that the Andheri subway was closed due to waterlogging and the traffic was diverted to Vile Parle bridge and Captain Gore Marg SV road. However, amid the situation, Mumbai’s suburban railway lines were operating per usual.

IMD has also issued a warning for the fishermen community, asking them to not set out in the sea for the next five days. “Squally weather with strong wind speeds expected in various sea regions over the next 5 days. Take necessary precautions and stay safe out at sea," said an IMD tweet.

Formation of a synoptic cyclone-like circulation over the northwest side of Bay of Bengal was also predicted the department. According to IMD, squally wind at the speed of 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is probably over West central and southwest Arabian sea, Gulf of Mannar.

“Turbulent wind speed reaching 4-45 kmph gusting to 50 kmph likely over North Kerala-Karnataka-Maharashtra and Southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast," IMD said.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Salman Khan Paid Rahul Roy's Hospital Bill: Why He Should Continue Helping Others & Why He Shouldn't
  • Rohit Shetty All Praises For Atlee's 'Jawan' Prevue, Wants To Work With SRK, Salman | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ram Charan & Wife, Upasana Konidela Share A Glimpse Of Daughter Klin Kaara's Forest-Themed Nursery
  • Alia Bhatt To Join YRF Spyverse? | SRK's Pathaan Beats Baahubali | Rashmika, Vijay Spotted Together
  • Kriti Sanon & Her Trainer Attempt The 'Hanging Core Challenge'; Know How You Too Can Ace It

    • Slippery roads and waterlogging has also affected the traffic in the financial capital since Friday.

    (with inputs from ANI)

    Follow us on

    first published: July 15, 2023, 09:08 IST
    last updated: July 15, 2023, 09:08 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App