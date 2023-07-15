Monsoon Back in Mumbai After A Few Days of Dry Spell; IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Some Areas

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Dhule and Sindhudurg for the next five days. It has also issues yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and some other districts of Maharashtra.

Mumbai received an increased volume of rainfall on Friday. Several areas recorded about 100mm of rainfall. Areas like Worli recorded rainfall at 86mm, Sandhurst Road received 102mm rain and Colaba recorded 92mm rainfall.

According to a issued by Mumbai’s Regional Meteorological Department, a few isolated areas of the city are expected to receive heavy rainfall over the next five days. It also predicted heavy to very rainfall in some isolated areas in Raigad and Ratnagiri.

Following the rainfall on Friday, several low-lying areas like the Andheri subway experienced waterlogging and flood-like situation on the roads. The Mumbai Traffic Police also tweeted that the Andheri subway was closed due to waterlogging and the traffic was diverted to Vile Parle bridge and Captain Gore Marg SV road. However, amid the situation, Mumbai’s suburban railway lines were operating per usual.

IMD has also issued a warning for the fishermen community, asking them to not set out in the sea for the next five days. “Squally weather with strong wind speeds expected in various sea regions over the next 5 days. Take necessary precautions and stay safe out at sea," said an IMD tweet.

Formation of a synoptic cyclone-like circulation over the northwest side of Bay of Bengal was also predicted the department. According to IMD, squally wind at the speed of 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is probably over West central and southwest Arabian sea, Gulf of Mannar.

“Turbulent wind speed reaching 4-45 kmph gusting to 50 kmph likely over North Kerala-Karnataka-Maharashtra and Southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast," IMD said.