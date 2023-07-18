Monsoon Floods Disrupt Kaziranga’s Wildlife Again, Many Animals Escapes Park

In the recent spate of monsoon floods, over 90% of the forest area in the Aghratoli range of Assam’s Kaziranga National Park has been deluged. The rising flow of the Brahmaputra on the northern banks has posed more trouble for the national park which is home to the largest population of one-horned rhinos and Royal Bengal tigers.

The flood waters have inundated about 68 vital forest camps in this UNESCO World Heritage National park, out of which 15 are in the Kohora range, nine in Bagori and six in Burapahar range of the park. At some places in the camp which mostly are built on stilts, water has risen up to seven feet.

Most of the animals of the park have taken refuge in the highlands of the park while many have escaped through the usual escape route crossing the National Highway 37.

Advertisement

In an unfortunate incident, six dead deer were recovered by forest workers on the northern bank of Kaziranga. As per the IFAW officials, the deer were attacked by dogs while trying to flee away from the flooded national park.

Amidst the floods, the forest guards need to be extremely alert as during this time the animals are vulnerable, which opens many opportunities for poachers. The forest guards have been patrolling in boats around the clock to protect the park and the animals.