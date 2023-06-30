Monsoon Fury: Alert in Mumbai, More Rains Likely in Guj; Delhi Grapples With Traffic Jams | 10 Points

The suburban train services of the Central Railway and Western Railway were normal, the railway authorities said.



Commuters on certain routes, including the Central Railways’ Harbour line operating services on the route between Panvel and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), said there were delays in the morning train operations. Trains on the Main line of the Central Railway also experienced minor deviations from their usual schedules.

The rain alert for Mumbai is yellow for Saturday and green thereafter.