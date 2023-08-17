Monsoon Havoc Continues in HP As Toll Mounts to 75; Rain Likely in Delhi, UP, Andhra | Updates

The death toll in rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh has mounted to 74 and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted more shows in the next 4-5 days.

Heavy rains have triggered landslides in several districts of Himachal Pradesh, leading to the collapse of houses and roads being washed away. As nearly 650 roads were blocked and 1,135 transformers and 285 water supply schemes were disrupted.

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu had said that his state will take a year to rebuild the infrastructure damaged by the heavy rains this monsoon and claimed that the estimated loss in the two devastating spells of heavy rains - this week and in July - is about Rs 10,000 crore.

The chief minister said it takes time to rebuild roads and water projects. But the government is speeding up the process. “We have to get the infrastructure fully restored within a year. I am working with this in mind." “It’s a big challenge, a mountain-like challenge," he had said.

Advertisement

The weather forecasting agency also said heavy rainfall activity is likely over east and adjoining central India during 17-19 August and over northeast India during 17-21 August.

Here Are Latest Updates on Monsoon Rains: