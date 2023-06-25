Monsoon Hits East Madhya Pradesh, Likely to Cover Entire State by June 29: IMD

The southwest monsoon has entered eastern parts of Madhya Pradesh, bringing showers in the last 24 hours, an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

The rain-bearing system is expected to cover the entire Madhya Pradesh by June 28 or 29, he said. Intermittent showers in parts of the state have brought some respite to residents from the sweltering heat.

The monsoon set in over the eastern parts of MP, bordering Chhattisgarh, on Saturday. It is likely to advance to the capital Bhopal on Monday or Tuesday and cover the entire state by June 28-29, IMD Bhopal centre director R Balasubramanian told PTI.

Madhya Pradesh is very likely to see a wet week ahead, he said. The maximum temperature in the state hovered between 30 and 40 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was between 21 and 27 degrees Celsius following the intermittent showers, according to IMD data.