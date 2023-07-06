Delhi to Receive Rains for Next 5 Days, Alert Issued for Goa, Kerala Among Other States | Details

As Monsoon season has greeted the entire nation, heavy rains lashed in various parts of India with different weather alerts being issued in states due to continuous downpour, waterlogging and rain-related incidents.

In Delhi, heavy showers were witnessed on Thursday morning, which caused traffic congestion in several areas.

The Met department has issued several warning alerts for northern areas of the country including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh till this Sunday.

Here are the latest weather updates from across the country

GOA

A red alert has been issued on Thursday for extremely heavy rainfall in southern and northern Goa.

“Heavy rains have been observed in Goa. People are advised not to venture into flood-prone areas. In case of any emergency, please contact the control rooms," State Disaster Management Authority said.

Several low-lying regions of Goa were submerged in water due to heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Delhi

Delhi recorded 5 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ended at 8.30 am, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

For the next 5 days, Delhi will see light to moderate rainfall and cloudy skies.

North, northeast and east Delhi, and Ghaziabad and Loni recorded moderate to heavy rainfall.

Lajpat Nagar, Neb Sarai, Mehrauli, Burari and Dwarka, Rajinder Nagar and Janakpuri went under water, leading to massive traffic jams.

Delhi’s minimum temperature settled a notch below normal at 26.5 degrees Celsius and AQI was “72" which is considered “satisfactory."

Maharashtra

Moderate to heavy overnight rains were seen in Mumbai, and an orange alert has been issued by the weather department for the city on Thursday.

Kerala

Rains intensified in Kerala, with a red alert being sounded in two districts: Kannur and Kasaragod.

IMD has also issued an “orange alert," in seven other districts of Kerala, after heavy downpour disrupted normal life.

The intensity of rains are set to decrease in Kerala after a few days.

Amid this, Kerala Chief Minister Pinaryi Vijayan urged people to be vigilant as there was a risk of flash floods, landslides and strong winds in some parts.

Karnataka