Monsoon Mayhem: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Mumbai, Predicts Rains in Delhi | Key Updates

The monsoon hit Delhi and Mumbai earlier this week and is likely to cover the remaining parts of the country including Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab in the next two days, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The weather department said on Thursday cloudy sky with light to moderate rainfall is expected in the national capital in the next five days. Heavy rains lashed parts of the national capital on Thursday, bringing down the minimum temperature to 23.8 degrees Celsius – four notches below the season’s average.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature settled at 34.2 degrees Celsius – three notches below the normal, an IMD bulletin said.

After heavy rainfall in Delhi and its surrounding areas, the weather department issued an ‘orange’ alert in the city.

The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings – ‘green’ (no action needed), ‘yellow’ (watch and stay updated), ‘orange’ (be prepared) and ‘red’ (take action). The orange alert is a warning to be prepared, pointing to the possibility of traffic disruptions and waterlogging, which was reported in several parts of the city

Here are the latest weather updates: