Monsoon Session of Maha Legislature from July 17; Uncertainties Over Cabinet Expansion

Published By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

PTI

Last Updated: July 07, 2023, 20:44 IST

Mumbai, India

Maharshtra legislature's monsoon session is set to begin from July 17. (File photo: PTI)
The monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature will be held from July 17 to August 4. The decision was taken on Friday at a meeting of the Assembly’s Business Advisory Committee (BAC).

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal who joined the government on Sunday were present at the meeting along with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Sources in the BJP said the expansion of the cabinet was unlikely before the session though the allocation of portfolios to the NCP ministers might happen in the coming days.

A senior BJP leader said the council of ministers might comprise only cabinet ministers and no ministers of state.

However, a leader from the Shinde-led Shiv Sena said the cabinet expansion could happen in a day or two.

“Both BJP and Shiv Sena members will be accommodated," he said.

There has been speculation about restlessness in the Shinde camp after the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction became a part of the ruling alliance.

    • According to sources in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which was split after Ajit Pawar and his supporters broke away, 19 MLAs have given affidavits saying they stand by party founder Sharad Pawar.

    Six MLAs have sent messages asserting that they continue to be in the Sharad Pawar faction, the sources said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 07, 2023, 20:44 IST
    last updated: July 07, 2023, 20:44 IST
