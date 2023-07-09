Monsoon Updates: More Rains Likely in Punjab, HP Among Other States; Over 10K People Displaced in Kerala

As monsoon has taken its full form, heavy rains lashed northern parts of the country, leading to excessive waterlogging, traffic woes, along with flash floods and landslides in several areas over the weekend.

Delhi saw its highest rainfall in a day in 20 years, and also witnessed the season’s first heavy rain spell. Uprooted trees, damaged vehicles, inundation and long traffic hauls were common sites in the national capital.

Delhi

In Delhi, several areas were under water, especially the Pragati Maidan and Minto Road underpasses which were closed due to excessive waterlogging on Saturday.

The PWD has received at least 100 complaints of waterlogging from across the capital and a “yellow alert" has been sounded for Sunday.

Rainfall has continued since last night and throughout the day, leading to waterlogging in most areas and severe inundating in the low-lying ones.

Himachal Pradesh

The Met department has issued a “red alert" for 7 districts of the hill state, which are likely to see “extremely heavy" rainfall on Sunday.

In another development, six under construction houses were damaged, due to a landslide in in the Kasauli area of Solan district on Saturday morning.

The Manali-Leh national highway was blocked following the flooding of the Teiling nallah. More roads were blocked in Lahaul and Spiti districts.

Jammu and Kashmir

Due to continuous rains, the water level of the Jhelum river and its tributaries has risen rapidly. It crossed the flood alert mart at some places.

Due to this authorities have advised people living near the shore to avoid venturing in water.

IMD has predicted intermittent light to moderate rain on Sunday, along with very heavy showers at some places.

From July 10 to 14, weather will remain cloudy and thundershowers are likely.

Kerala

Kerala also witnessed heavy morning showers in most places, leading to waterlogging of low-lying areas.

According to Disaster Management Authority, nineteen people lost their lives due to rains till Friday and over 10,000 people have been replaced by this year’s Monsoon.

A yellow alert was issued for Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Saturday.

Rajasthan

Heavy to very heavy rainfall was seen in several districts of Rajasthan. In rain-related incidents, four people died in the last 24 hours.

A woman and a man died after being struck by lightning in Chittorgarh, while two men drowned in separate incidents in Sawai Madhopur, according to the police.

Punjab, Haryana

An “Orange alert" has been issued n Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh for Saturday and Sunday at most places.

Punjab saw monsoon rains, with Amritsar receiving 20 mm rainfall while Ferozpur had 108 mm.

The Met office has predicted light to moderate rain at most places in Haryana and Punjab on Sunday.