Monsoon Updates: 19 Killed Across North India, States on Alert; Trains Cancelled, Schools Shut

Torrential showers continued to wreak havoc across north India, as 19 people were killed in rain-related incidents, schools were shut in Delhi-NCR and waterlogging, long traffic hauls threw normal life out of gear.

In cities and towns, several roads and parts of buildings were submerged in in knee-deep water.

In the 36 hours starting at 8:30 am on Saturday, Delhi saw an unprecedented 260 mm of rainfall. This is over 30 per cent more than the city’s July average. This is also the highest rainfall for a single day since July 25, 1982.

Here are the latest Monsoon updates from today