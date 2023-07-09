Monsoon Updates: 19 Killed Across North India, States on Alert; Trains Cancelled, Schools Shut

Torrential showers continued to wreak havoc across north India, as 19 people were killed in rain-related incidents, schools were shut in Delhi-NCR and waterlogging, long traffic hauls threw normal life out of gear.
In cities and towns, several roads and parts of buildings were submerged in in knee-deep water.
In the 36 hours starting at 8:30 am on Saturday, Delhi saw an unprecedented 260 mm of rainfall. This is over 30 per cent more than the city’s July average. This is also the highest rainfall for a single day since July 25, 1982.
Here are the latest Monsoon updates from today
- All schools in Delhi and its adjoining NCR cities of Gurugram and Noida have been closed for Monday in view of heavy rains in the region. In Ghaziabad, schools will remain shut for two more days.
- Amid this, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday took stock of the situation on ground as he spoke to the chief ministers of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, and the lieutenant governors of Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir. Shah also extended required central help in tackling the monsoon situation.
- According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the amount of rainfall in the first 8 days of July has bridged the bridged the rainfall deficit for the entire country. Amid record rains, the Northern Railways cancelled around 17 trains and diverted 12 others.
- Heavy rains continued in Punjab, with Chandigarh and Ambala reporting a record rainfall of 322.2 mm and 224.1 mm respectively.
- In Delhi, a 30-year-old woman died in Subzi Mandi and 5 others were injured in separate incidents due to rains.
- The heavy downpour also created havoc in Himachal Pradesh, where IMD has issued a ‘red alert’ for seven districts. The monsoon is also fully active over Punjab and Haryana and ‘orange alerts’ has been issued in the states.
- In Himachal Pradesh, ‘Heavy to extremely heavy’ rains were seen washing away cars, inundating many areas and triggering landslides.
- At least six people were killed in rain-related incident and 20 major landslides, and 17 flash floods have been reported in the past two days. Apart from this 30 houses were partially and completely damaged.
- In Jammu and Kashmir, two soldiers were among 5 people killed as incessant rains and unseasonal snowfall were seen in Ladakh, and Jammu & Kashmir for the third consecutive days.
first published: July 09, 2023, 22:20 IST
last updated: July 10, 2023, 00:06 IST