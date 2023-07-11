Monsoon Fury: 27 Dead in Himachal So Far; IAF Ready to Tackle Any Flood-like Situation in Delhi, U'khand

North India continuous to face the destructive effect of incessant rainfall and flash floods over the weekend that led to the loss of lives, waterlogging, damage of properties, heavy traffic snarls, landslides, and major road blockages in many states such as Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi with people stranded in the affected areas.

The Indian Air Force is on standby to ready to deal with any flood situation in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Delhi, IAF officials told CNN-News18.,

In Delhi, Yamuna breached the safety mark, much earlier than anticipated, even as light rain is predicted for Wednesday.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an “orange" alert of most of the districts of Uttarakhand on Tuesday and Wednesday. Heavy rainfall and landslides have killed 27 people in Himachal Pradesh till now

Here’s the latest on monsoon from across the states

Himachal Pradesh

Himachal, affected worst in the northern region continued to see more rains today. Flash floods and landslides claimed 20 lives in the last two days. Power and water supply has also been snapped in several areas.

Over 300 tourists and local people are stranded in Chandertal, Pagal Nallah and other places in Lahaul and Spiti. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said efforts are on to rescue the stranded people, and they could be airlifted as the weather clears.

This comes as teams of National Disaster Response Force, police and home guard rescued 515 labourers from waterlogged slum areas at Lalsingi in Una district.

Delhi

IMD has predicted light rain and cloudy skies on Wednesday, with a the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle around 34 and 26 degrees Celsius.

Schools in Delhi were closed on Monday, after three days of heavy rainfall.

The torrential rain over the weekend left parts of the national capital overflowing with submerged roads and stranded people.

Due to continuous rains over the weekend, Yamuna breached the danger mark on Monday evening and exceeded the evacuation mark of 206 metres on Tuesday.

This prompted relocation of people residing in flood-prone areas to safer locations and a closure of the Old Railway Bridge for road and rail traffic, officials said

Uttarakhand

Landslides triggered by the rains disrupted traffic on key highways in Uttarakhand, and warnings were given to residents not to venture out of their homes unless necessary.

At least 5 pilgrims were killed and eight others injured n landslides and due to boulders falling from mountains in the past 24 hours.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has urged pilgrims and tourists to avoid unnecessary travel till the rain lasts.

Amid this, neatly 4,000 are stuck between Gangotri and Gangnani due to the blockade of the Gangotri Highway, and arrangements are being made to bring them back by the Uttarkashi district administration.

Uttar Pradesh

Three people died in rain related incidents on Tuesday, as rainfall continued in most parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Rainfall will continue in the state till July 15. Heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur at many places over the western parts of the state.

Maharashtra

Moderate rainfall is predicted in Mumbai and its surrounding areas in the next 24 hours, according to IMD.

This comes as Mumbai has received 31.17 per cent of the annual average rainfall of 2,547 mm till Monday morning.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) report, the IMD Mumbai has recorded 1,043.8 mm rainfall at its Santacruz observatory (representative of suburbs) and 658.7 mm rainfall at the Colaba observatory (representative of the island city) in the last 15 days.

Punjab, Haryana

In the last three days of continuous rains Haryana’s Ambala and Punjab’s Patiala was the worst hit.