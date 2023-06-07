Monsoon Watch: Mumbai Civic Body, Maha Govt Looks to Prevent the ‘Rain of Terror’ for Old Buildings

For densely populated Mumbai, while the monsoon wreaks havoc with flooding and disrupting public transport, weak and dilapidated structures remain a major challenge.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) disaster management department, from 2018 to 2021, a total of 99 people have died and 376 injured in 1,810 incidents of building and house collapses as well as partial building and house collapses across the city.

So, is the BMC and state government prepared to ensure that there are fewer such incidents this year?

PREP MODE

The civic body has announced a list of 226 buildings in the city, which fall under the C-1 category, i.e. dilapidated and extremely dangerous. Of these 226 buildings, 35 are in Mumbai city, 65 in the eastern suburbs and 126 in the western suburbs. At least 27 buildings have been evacuated.

The BMC has expressed concerns that these structures, considering they are weak, could collapse in the monsoon. BMC Commissioner has appealed to the citizens to move out as a precaution.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has also issued instructions to the BMC to monitor the city through 6,400 CCTV cameras. Also, digital mapping of disaster-prone areas is to be done. A schedule of 56 days of high tide has been prepared from June 15 to October 15. A total of 500 pumps have been kept ready in low-lying areas to prevent water logging.

ON STANDBY

Moreover, 18 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), seven of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), 10 Navy squadrons, six squads of Coast Guard and Air force MIG-70 helicopter have been kept on standby to deal with any kind of an emergency.

“All municipal bodies, including the BMC, have been instructed to get engineering institutes to conduct structural audit of all dilapidated buildings in the state and not wait for the report from the societies," said CM Shinde.

RESIDENTSPEAK