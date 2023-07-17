Trends :Rain TodayMumbai RainsSeema Haider CaseChamoli Electrocution Yamuna Floods
Moral Policing in Kerala's Malappuram; Local CPI(M) Leader Among 5 Held for Harassing Woman, Brother

The incident occurred last week near Edavanna in Malappuram, but came to light on Monday after visuals of the alleged act became viral

Published By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

PTI

Last Updated: July 17, 2023, 20:53 IST

Five persons, including a CPI(M) local secretary and a panchayat member of the Left party, were arrested in connection with the incident. (Representative Image/Shutterstock)
In an incident of moral policing, some men allegedly misbehaved with a girl and beat up her brother when they were waiting at a bus stand in this northern Kerala district, prompting police to take action.

The incident occurred last week near Edavanna in Malappuram, but came to light on Monday after visuals of the alleged act became viral.

Following the incident, a board was put up near the bus stand warning students from gathering or standing around in that area after 5 PM and threatening action by locals, an officer of Edavanna police station said. "The board was removed the moment it was brought to our attention," he said.

Five persons, including a CPI(M) local secretary and a panchayat member of the Left party, were arrested in connection with the incident after the girl lodged a complaint, police said.

The men had allegedly misbehaved with the siblings after the girl objected to one of them taking their photograph while they were waiting in the bus stand, the officer said.

    • On July 15, based on the girl’s complaint, a case under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 509 (insulting modesty of a woman) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and section 119(b) (taking photos or videos of women in a manner affecting their privacy) of the Kerala Police Act was registered, police said.

    Subsequently, five persons were arrested on July 16 in connection with the case and since the offences were bailable, they were released on station bail the same day, police said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 17, 2023, 20:53 IST
    last updated: July 17, 2023, 20:53 IST
