Moral Policing in Kerala's Malappuram; Local CPI(M) Leader Among 5 Held for Harassing Woman, Brother

In an incident of moral policing, some men allegedly misbehaved with a girl and beat up her brother when they were waiting at a bus stand in this northern Kerala district, prompting police to take action.

The incident occurred last week near Edavanna in Malappuram, but came to light on Monday after visuals of the alleged act became viral.

Following the incident, a board was put up near the bus stand warning students from gathering or standing around in that area after 5 PM and threatening action by locals, an officer of Edavanna police station said. "The board was removed the moment it was brought to our attention," he said.

Five persons, including a CPI(M) local secretary and a panchayat member of the Left party, were arrested in connection with the incident after the girl lodged a complaint, police said.

Advertisement

The men had allegedly misbehaved with the siblings after the girl objected to one of them taking their photograph while they were waiting in the bus stand, the officer said.