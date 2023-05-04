More Central Forces Will Have to Be Sent to Manipur, Local Police from Meitei Community: Sources | Exclusive

Things are very bad in Manipur, worse than what is being reported in the media, intelligence sources told CNN-News18 on Thursday.

“It all started with the Scheduled Tribe status, which is dominated by Kukis. And if the Meiteis are included, that will be derailed," said an official. “The state government is seen as pro-Meitei. And there’s also a Christian vs Hindu tussle now. The Meiteis are Hindus. The chief minister is also Meitei."

The Indian Army and Assam Rifles were called in to handle the situation in violence-hit Manipur, following which 10,000 people were moved to safety. A defence spokesperson said violence broke out during a tribal agitation and people have been rescued from these areas and given shelter. More people are being moved as well, the spokesperson added.

Advertisement

The Manipur government on Thursday issued shoot-at-sight orders in “extreme cases" as clashes continue to take place between tribals and the majority Meitei community.

The order, issued on behalf of the governor said “shoot at sight" could be resorted to when persuasion, warning and reasonable force “have been exhausted and the situation could not be controlled".

The notification signed by the Commissioner (Home) of the state government was issued under provisions of the criminal procedure code 1973.

Meanwhile, the Army has been summoned to control major violence that ripped through Manipur’s capital Imphal. The most affected areas are Churachandpur and Imphal.

“Extra central forces will have to be sent in. How many is yet to be decided, and whether they will aid the local administration or will have to operate independently remains to be seen. The police force there is also dominated by Meiteis. Tribals are restless because they see themselves at a disadvantage," said an intelligence official.

Read all the Latest India News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here