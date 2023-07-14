More ‘Manjapai’ or Yellow Bag Vending Machines Installed in Chennai to Cut Down on Plastics

The Tamil Nadu Forest Department has been trying to get people to replace plastic bags with ‘Manjapai’ (or yellow bag) made of cloth to bring down plastic pollution in Chennai city as well as in other parts of the state.

Launched in January 2022 in Chennai by Chief Minister MK Stalin, the ‘Manjapai’ movement was slow on the upstart but the use of the yellow cloth bags has increased with many vending machines being put up in the city as well as in districts close to Chennai.

“One such ‘Manjapai’ movement started with Yadesh, student of Class 7, at Kodambakkam fruit and vegetable market in Chennai. A total of five vending machines were installed in the area," said Forest Secretary Supriya Sahu.

Around 90 such machines have been installed so far in the state. “Our fight against plastic pollution continues. There are miles to go, but we are not letting up our efforts," Sahu said.

The Tamil Nadu government banned 14 types of plastic items, including one-time use of plastic bags and polythene covers, in January 2019. But the ban remained on paper as use of plastic bags continued in almost all districts, except The Nilgiris and in Kanyakumari district.

“We have a proper strategy to implement the ban throughout the state. We have started visiting areas where such plastic items are used in large numbers and spoke to stakeholders about the environmental dangers due to the use of plastics," said the official.

The department has issued orders to all district administration officers to enforce strict measures over the use of polythene covers after reports that recycled plastics are being used at several places.

“We visited Asia’s largest vegetable and fruit market at Koyambedu. We explained to the traders how plastics pollute the environment and showed them alternative bags made of cloth as well as paper and hardboard. The response was great and traders agreed not to use plastics in their business," said the official.

The first cloth bag vending machine was set up at the Koyambedu Bus Stand.