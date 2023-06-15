Trends :Manipur ViolenceJunagadh ViolenceBurqa RowCyclone BiparjoyReligious Conversion
Home » India » Mother, 1-Year-Old Daughter Shot Dead in Rajasthan's Dholpur

Mother, 1-Year-Old Daughter Shot Dead in Rajasthan's Dholpur

The accused allegedly barged into the house of Banwari in Rajakhera and opened fire at his wife Seema, aged around 25, and the couple's one-year-old daughter who were sleeping in a room





June 15, 2023

Rajasthan, India

A woman and her one-year-old daughter were shot dead in Rajasthan's Dholpur district on Thursday. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)
A woman and her one-year-old daughter were shot dead in Rajasthan’s Dholpur district in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

The accused allegedly barged into the house of Banwari in Rajakhera and opened fire at his wife Seema, aged around 25, and the couple’s one-year-old daughter who were sleeping in a room, they said.

They died on the spot. Banwari was also present there but he hid at a place, police said.

    • “We got information early in the morning following which the police rushed to the spot. They have made allegations against some people in the village and the matter is being probed to identify the accused," Dholpur SP Manoj Kumar said.

    He said a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory was collecting evidence from the spot and further investigation was going on.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 15, 2023, 14:38 IST
    last updated: June 15, 2023, 14:38 IST
