Manipur Violence: Minor Boy With Bullet Injury, Mother Among 3 Killed After Mob Sets Ambulance on Fire

Tensions continue to prevail in violence-hit Manipur as an injured eight-year-old boy was killed along with his mother and another relative when an ambulance they were travelling in was stopped by a mob and set ablaze in the West Imphal district.

According to some officials, the incident took place at Iroisemba on Sunday evening when Tonsing Hangsing was being taken to a hospital by his 45-year-old mother Meena Hangsing, and their 37-year-old relative Lydia Lourembam in Imphal after he sustained a gunshot wound in his head during a shoot-out.

Confirming the incident to news agency PTI, a senior Assam Rifles officer said security has been beefed up in and around the camp where it took place.

As per PTI sources, Tonsing, the son of a tribal man, and his Meitei mother, were staying at an Assam Rifles relief camp at Kangchup.

When a gun battle began in the area on June 4 evening, the boy was hit by a bullet despite being in the camp. “A senior Assam Rifles officer immediately spoke to police in Imphal and arranged for an ambulance. Since the mother was from the majority community, a decision was taken to take the kid to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal by road," sources added.

The Assam Rifles escorted the ambulance for a few kilometres after which the local police took over. “Around 6:30 pm, the ambulance was waylaid by civilians at Isoisemba and set ablaze. All three in the vehicle were killed. We still do not know where the bodies are," one of the sources added.

The Kangchup area has several Kuki villages and is on Kangpokpi district’s border with Imphal West, close to the Meitei village of Phayeng. The area has been seeing heavy exchange of fire in the second wave of violence across the state since May 27.

Violent clashes broke out in Manipur after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was conducted in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The clashes were preceded by tension over eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

Arms, Ammunition Recovered

Issuing a statement on Wednesday, Manipur Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh said 57 arms, 318 ammunition, and five bombs have been recovered from Porompat police station in Imphal East and Sugnu police station in Kakching in the last 24 hours. A total of 868 arms and 11,518 ammunitions have been recovered to date.

Curfew relaxation has been made for 12 hours in five valley districts and 10 hours and 8 hours in neighboring hill districts. There is no curfew in six other hill districts.