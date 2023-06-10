Mother-son Duo Electrocuted to Death in Odisha's Balasore

A mother-son duo died after being electrocuted in Odisha’s Balasore district on Saturday, police said. The incident took place in Nahul village in Khaira police station area.

Forty-eight-year-old Tilotama Das and her 28-year-old son Ramchandra Das came in contact with a live wire on the premises of their house, a police officer said. They were taken to the hospital, where doctors declared them dead, he added. .

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)