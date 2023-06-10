Trends :Cyclone BiparjoyBengaluru NewsCash for Jobs ScamChennai CoupleMumbai Airport
Mother-son Duo Electrocuted to Death in Odisha's Balasore

Mother-son Duo Electrocuted to Death in Odisha's Balasore

Forty-eight-year-old Tilotama Das and her 28-year-old son Ramchandra Das came in contact with a live wire on the premises of their house, a police officer said

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: June 10, 2023, 20:51 IST

Bhuban, India

Both were taken to the hospital, where doctors declared them dead. (Representational image/File)
Both were taken to the hospital, where doctors declared them dead. (Representational image/File)

A mother-son duo died after being electrocuted in Odisha’s Balasore district on Saturday, police said. The incident took place in Nahul village in Khaira police station area.

    • Forty-eight-year-old Tilotama Das and her 28-year-old son Ramchandra Das came in contact with a live wire on the premises of their house, a police officer said. They were taken to the hospital, where doctors declared them dead, he added.

    .

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 10, 2023, 20:51 IST
    last updated: June 10, 2023, 20:51 IST
